Elon Musk has announced that Twitter which is now being rebranded as X will take some time to share the advertising revenue with the content creators as the company needs more time to process large number of requests. Moreover, only the subscribers of X Premium (Blue) will be eligible to receive their share in the ad revenue and Elon Musk cleared that if one is not a premium member their ad revenue will be kept by the company.

