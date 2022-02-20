Elon Musk’s accusation of harassment countered by SEC

Mr. Musk, Tesla and the SEC have been skirmishing since 2018, when he landed in trouble over a tweet that regulators said was misleading. Mr. Musk wrote that he had “funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 a share. After an investigation, the SEC said that Mr. Musk had never discussed such a going-private deal and that his statement, which caused Tesla’s stock to skyrocket, constituted fraud.