Elon Musk’s Bitcoin tweet hurts Tesla’s own bet in currency

The world’s richest man helped to send the prices of both tumbling Monday in the wake of his weekend comments that the prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether “do seem high." The tweet came two weeks after Tesla announced it has added $1.5 billion in Bitcoin to its balance sheet, triggering a 50% price jump in the already surging digital asset. Bitcoin climbed off its lows of the day, while Tesla closed down 8.6%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}