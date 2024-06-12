Elon Musk’s boundary-blurring relationships with women at SpaceX
Joe Palazzolo , Khadeeja Safda , The Wall Street Journal 20 min read 12 Jun 2024, 04:08 PM IST
SummaryThe billionaire founder had sex with an employee and a former intern, and asked a woman at his company to have his babies
When Elon Musk personally contacted a former SpaceX engineering intern to discuss a role on his executive staff in 2017, the woman spoke with excitement to her friends about a high-profile problem-solving role at the rocket company, a dream for someone a few years out of college.
