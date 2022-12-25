Elon Musk’s finances complicated by declining wealth, Twitter pressures

Simply put, if he could tap all of those shares as collateral under Tesla’s rules, he would be allowed to borrow about $13 billion. That is only a bit more than he planned to borrow in April as part of the original Twitter deal using just 40% of his shares as collateral, underscoring how his borrowing power has shrunk with the collapse of the car company’s share price. He later scrapped those proposed margin loans to fund the deal amid investor concerns over the risk.