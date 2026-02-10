Elon Musk’s go-to banker is back in action for the SpaceX IPO
Summary
Michael Grimes is leaving the government to return to Morgan Stanley and work on possibly the biggest initial public offering ever.
Michael Grimes, the longtime Morgan Stanley rainmaker, spent years laying the groundwork for his bank to land a role leading the initial public offering of Elon Musk’s rocket maker SpaceX.
