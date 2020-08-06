Elon Musk’s Las Vegas Loop clears last major hurdle for expansion

With the coronavirus pandemic curbing travel, including to Las Vegas, Boring Co. and its hotel partners may benefit from some extra time to get their projects ready. Boring Co. has said it’s on track to finish the Vegas convention center Loop by January, in time for the massive Consumer Electronics Show, though conference organizers said last week that the event will be held exclusively online. A Boring Co. Loop to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is still mired in the city’s environmental review process and missed a deadline for opening this year that had been set by the baseball team’s financial chief.