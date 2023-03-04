Elon Musk’s latest reveal? His Tesla management team
- Billed as a glimpse into Tesla’s future, Investor Day was used as an opportunity to spotlight leadership bench
Usually, the cars are the stars.
But this week, Elon Musk went out of his way to highlight Tesla Inc.’s management team—even if Wall Street was eager for an update on efforts to develop a new, cheap electric car.
Sitting on stage Wednesday, Mr. Musk was flanked by 16 executives, in an apparent attempt to assuage shareholders worried that the auto maker’s CEO has been distracted in recent months with his purchase of Twitter Inc.
The unsaid message: Tesla is more than just Elon Musk.
His team spent almost four hours Wednesday during Tesla’s Investor Day detailing how they are working behind the scenes on cost-cutting, vertical integration, software development and battery production. This work, they said, is laying the foundation for the company’s next generation of vehicles and plans to boost deliveries to 20 million annually from 1.3 million last year.
“We obviously got significant bench strength here," Mr. Musk said, noting the crowded display of managers around him. “Maybe we have too many people on stage."
The presentation came as investors have debated how Tesla, the world’s most valuable auto maker, should be judged: more like a traditional car company with a lower valuation or as a high-growth, tech firm with a higher market worth?
Its value has swung dramatically in recent months amid concerns on Wall Street about Mr. Musk’s Twitter drama and the company’s ability to continue the incredible growth it has seen since introducing the Model 3 compact car in 2017.
“I am sure he was…trying to showcase that Tesla is more than just Elon Musk given the market’s view that the Twitter transaction was a major distraction and potentially detrimental to Tesla," said Brenda Vingiello, chief investment officer for Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC, which owns Tesla shares.
While on stage, Mr. Musk, dressed in a black T-shirt, didn’t receive a single question about Twitter, where he has been slashing costs and trying to restructure the historically money-losing social-media company that he acquired in a $44 billion deal in late October.
Some investors have lobbied Mr. Musk to step back from Twitter, where he is also CEO, while others have asked about succession planning at Tesla. He has answered critics by saying that he is attending all the car company’s important meetings and Tesla was performing at a high level. Tesla reported a record profit for last year. He and Tesla didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Mr. Musk’s showmanship has been at the core of so many Tesla events over the years. He is considered by many investors to be exceedingly important because he is seen as having the vision and the drive, and there also has been a fair amount of turnover in the executive ranks.
Certain deputies have played sidekick roles, such as when his design chief Franz von Holzhausenthrew a metal ball through a glass window on the Cybertruck that Mr. Musk was trying to promote as unbreakable in 2019. On Wednesday, Mr. von Holzhausen spoke about the evolution of Tesla’s design process, focusing on ways to improve efficiency. He avoided throwing anything.
Investors, analysts and the media have long looked closely at who Mr. Musk was putting forward to the public. Then-vice president of technology Drew Baglino’s awkward appearance on stage at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in 2019 alongside co-founder JB Straubel raised chatter among close company watchers that Mr. Straubel might be leaving the company.
Mr. Straubel did exit a few weeks later, and Mr. Baglino took over his role leading all powertrain effort. He is one of the few named officers in regulatory filings.
On Wednesday, Mr. Baglino took a starring role, including sharing the stage with Mr. Musk when discussing the company’s broader goal of replacing fossil fuels with electricity.
Many of the managers on stage Wednesday would have been unknown to common investors, their voices unidentified on quarterly earnings calls and their titles not listed on the company’s website, as they have spent years at Tesla far from the spotlight.
“We’ve never brought our leadership team out and asked them to talk about the things that they are working on," Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn said.
Tesla’s longtime China chief, Tom Zhu, dressed in a black “Gigafactory" T-shirt, made his debut in his new role as the executive overseeing a swath of the company’s operations: global production, and sales and services. Mr. Musk even punted to him during an analyst question about tense U.S.-China relations, saying: “Hey, Tom…don’t sweat too hard."
Among the fresh faces: Brandon Ehrhart, Tesla’s new general counsel, who made an appearance, briefly telling investors: “We have an active and engaged board and management team. We’ve met with you and today is the culmination of that," he said. “We’ve heard you."
During previous trying times, Mr. Musk has pushed his employees to the forefront—albeit to a lesser extent. Amid an executive exodus and worries that Mr. Musk was overtaxed in 2018, for example, the company put out a memo detailing newly promoted or hired executives.
In 2019, as the company faced criticism over its driverless-car development, Tesla hosted a so-called Autonomy Day for analysts that included appearances from severalimportant topic-specific managers: the then-director of artificial intelligence, Tesla’s chip architect and an engineering vice president.
During the company’s 2020 Battery Day, Messrs. Musk and Baglino laid out Tesla’s battery strategy and teased the $25,000 car that investors hoped to learn more about Wednesday. They ended the day by bringing on stage eight members of their team. But those people spoke little.
More recently, Mr. Musk has been trying to promote his team, mostly at recruiting-focused events like Tesla’s AI Days in 2021 and 2022.
After several hours Wednesday, Mr. Musk opened the room to questions from investors and analysts gathered at the auto maker’s Austin, Texas, headquarters, promising to answer almost any inquiry dealing with “long-term value creation."
Ultimately, however, Mr. Musk declined to discuss one thing on investors’ minds: when the cheaper vehicle, alluded to throughout the day, might actually be revealed. In the end, it seems many were wanting to learn more about Tesla’s next cars. Shares fell almost 6%the next day.
