Elon Musk’s lawyers seek documents from former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey

In addition to Mr. Dorsey, Mr. Musk’s lawyers have also sent a subpoena to former Twitter employee Kayvon Beykpour, who was general manager of the company’s consumer business until May. Mr. Beykpour tweeted that he was asked to leave the company while he was on paternity leave. One of Mr. Musk’s counterclaims is that Twitter made firing decisions without his consent in violation of the merger agreement. Twitter has argued that making personnel changes is within its rights under the deal’s terms.