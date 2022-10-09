Elon Musk’s monster week of juggling Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX

Perhaps the most dramatic moment, though, came on Monday, when Mr. Musk notified Twitter Inc. that he planned to go forward with the $44 billion takeover of the business almost three months after trying to abandon the transaction. The surprise about-face came days before Mr. Musk was due to be deposed ahead of an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware Chancery Court, where Twitter had sued to force Mr. Musk to see through the transaction that he tried to walk away from in July.

