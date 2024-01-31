Elon Musk’s Neuralink Wants to Make ‘The Matrix’ a Reality. It Has a Lot to Prove First.
Rolfe Winkler , Jo Craven McGinty , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jan 2024, 12:39 PM IST
SummaryAmbitions are lofty at the brain-chip implant company, but its immediate future rests on helping severely disabled people.
Elon Musk wants to augment perfectly healthy people with brain chips so the human race can keep up with artificial intelligence. That’s how he’s described the ultimate aims of his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink.
