Elon Musk’s Neuralink Wants to Make ‘The Matrix’ a Reality. It Has a Lot to Prove First.

Elon Musk wants to augment perfectly healthy people with brain chips so the human race can keep up with artificial intelligence. That’s how he’s described the ultimate aims of his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink.

It will take years of research, and successful demonstrations of the technology, before such an aggressive goal is even remotely possible. Meanwhile, the company moved a step closer to a significant scientific advance, one that offers hope to thousands of people with debilitating conditions such as quadriplegia who could eventually regain lost function.

Musk tweeted late Monday that Neuralink had implanted its brain chip in a human for the first time. He said the patient is “recovering well" and he suggested that the implant had successfully registered signals from neurons, or nerve cells that transmit information to other nerve cells. It is an impressive feat, people in the industry say, not least because the company had to convince the Food and Drug Administration that its technology is safe in order to proceed. It also suggests that the implant is functioning as the company expects it should be, based on its tests in monkeys and pigs.

This isn’t the first brain chip that offers to restore function for people who have lost control of their limbs, said Robert Desimone, director of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT, but Neuralink’s advanced technology is intriguing, he said.

“They need sufficient time to work out any kinks in the system, sufficient time to see what its capabilities are and sufficient time to collect safety data to make sure it does not cause any problems," Desimone said. “Assuming all that checks out, I can’t think of what would keep them from moving forward in additional patients."

The company said last May that it had received approval from the FDA for its test. An FDA spokeswoman said that the company provided sufficient information to support approval of its application to begin human trials and declined to comment further. Musk hasn’t disclosed any information about the patient outside of his tweets.

Founded in 2016, Neuralink was last valued at $3.5 billion in a round of equity financing raised in November, according to data provider PitchBook. The company competes with a handful of other brain-computer interface companies, including Synchron, which has developed a stent-like device that it has implanted inside the jugular vein on top of a patient’s brain, and Precision Neuroscience, which has temporarily implanted its microelectrode array in six patients to capture test data.

Musk is known for setting outlandish goals: He wants his rocket company SpaceX to send humans to Mars. The idea of turning humans into cyborgs might be just as ambitious. Even if he falls short, a lot could be accomplished on the way.

Neuralink’s brain chip, which it calls the “N1," is about the size of a quarter, with dozens of “threads" that are implanted into brain tissue. Each thread has more than a dozen electrodes. The surgery is “like replacing a chunk of your skull with a smartwatch," Musk has said, and then sewing the threads into brain tissue so they sit close to neurons and relay their electrical signals.

The company developed a special robot, the “R1," which inserts the threads in a fraction of a second. The needle and threads are thinner than a human hair. The robot must take special care to dodge sensitive parts of the vascular system to avoid brain bleeds, a task made harder because the brain moves slightly even when the skull is immobile.

Reading neural signals and then relaying them to a computer or mobile device holds the key to restoring function for the disabled. Existing technology already does this. Blackrock Neurotech makes a device called the Utah Array that has been used successfully to help patients move a robotic arm with their thoughts, or feed themselves, the company has said.

Neuralink’s potential advance would be its flexible threads, said MIT’s Desimone, that will move with the brain to avoid the possibility of damage.

Another potential advance is how much information Neuralink’s chip could read from the brain, akin to moving from dial-up internet to broadband, say experts.

For now, many questions remain unanswered about what the company has done, and what its technology will actually achieve in a human subject. Those include how long a patient will be able to tolerate the chip that’s been implanted. Some competitors have only tried a human implant for a limited period, such as during a different surgery where a device was temporarily installed to gather data before being immediately removed.

Other unknowns cited by specialists include what signals the chip can read and for how long, because signals might deteriorate if brain tissue grows around the inserted threads. The signals also have to prove useful for restoring something like motor function.

Neuralink must show not only that its technology works, but that it offers significant benefits—enough to justify a very complex surgery.

Nothing but time can answer many of these questions.

“Watching Neo learn kung fu in ‘The Matrix,’ I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I want to work on making that possible,’ " said another Neuralink co-founder, DJ Seo, at a Neuralink presentation two years ago. “Today, I believe this is a tractable engineering challenge."

At the same presentation, Musk himself described how increasing the rate at which data is uploaded from our brains to our devices, “is the fundamental limitation that I think we need to address to mitigate the long-term risk of artificial intelligence and also just go along for the ride."

