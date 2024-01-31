Elon Musk’s Neuralink Wants to Make ‘The Matrix’ a Reality. It Has a Lot to Prove First.

Musk tweeted late Monday that Neuralink had implanted its brain chip in a human for the first time. He said the patient is “recovering well" and he suggested that the implant had successfully registered signals from neurons, or nerve cells that transmit information to other nerve cells. It is an impressive feat, people in the industry say, not least because the company had to convince the Food and Drug Administration that its technology is safe in order to proceed. It also suggests that the implant is functioning as the company expects it should be, based on its tests in monkeys and pigs.