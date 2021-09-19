Elon Musk’s push to expand Tesla’s driver-assistance to cities rankles a top safety authority

Tesla’s new city-driving tool is part of its Full Self-Driving package. Tesla sells the suite for $10,000 or a monthly subscription that costs up to $199. Other features in the Full Self-Driving bundle are already publicly available, including tools that help vehicles change lanes on the highway and slow down at stop signs. New Street Research estimated in July that roughly 360,000 people had purchased the Full Self-Driving system, covering about one-fifth of the Tesla fleet at the time.