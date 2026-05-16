Elon Musk’s SpaceX fast-tracks IPO timeline, eyes June 12 Nasdaq listing: Report

Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company SpaceX is targeting a stock market debut as early as June 12 and has chosen Nasdaq for its highly anticipated IPO, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on Friday.

The listing is expected to be one of the biggest and most closely watched public offerings in recent years, leading what is shaping up to be a packed IPO market in 2026 that may also see AI giants Anthropic and OpenAI enter public markets.

SpaceX's debut comes at a pivotal moment for the IPO market, which has rebounded after struggling over the past couple of years amid volatility fueled by U.S. tariff policy and geopolitical uncertainty.

Set to trade under the ticker 'SPCX', the company has accelerated its IPO timeline and is now aiming to make its prospectus public as early as next Wednesday, with a roadshow launch targeted for June 4 and the share sale as early as June 11, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The new plan to IPO during the second week of June represents a quicker-than-expected timeline for SpaceX's offering, moving forward a process that had initially been targeted for late June — around the time of Musk's birthday — the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are private.

A faster-than-expected review of the company's IPO paperwork by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was partially responsible for the company's move to bring forward the listing timeline, the sources added.

SPCX was previously the ticker for Tuttle Capital Management's SPAC-focused ETF before the firm switched to the SPCK ticker in April. The move at the time triggered speculation about SpaceX potentially choosing the newly available ticker.

Reuters was first to report in March that SpaceX was leaning toward listing its shares on the Nasdaq, as it sought early inclusion on the Nasdaq-100 index.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nasdaq and the SEC declined to comment.

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The listing would mark a major victory for Nasdaq, staving off competition from its crosstown rival, the New York Stock Exchange.

It comes on the heels of the recent rollout of Nasdaq's highly anticipated 'fast entry' rules to speed up the entry of newly listed large-cap companies to its benchmark Nasdaq-100 index. Other leading index operators like S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell have also launched similar rules to fast-track new listings to their respective benchmarks, seeking to turbocharge the pipeline of IPOs.

Nasdaq has previously said that it widely sought feedback from market participants on the fast-entry rules and that it had a transparent index governance process.

SpaceX is likely to target a raise of about $75 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion, which would make it the biggest stock market flotation of all time, Reuters has previously reported. The $1.75 trillion target represents a significant step up from the $1.25 trillion combined valuation set when SpaceX merged with Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI in ⁠February.