Elon Musk’s SpaceX eyes June IPO on Nasdaq in what could become the biggest public listing ever: Report

Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a blockbuster stock market debut as early as June 12, according to matter cited by Reuters. The company has chosen Nasdaq for the highly anticipated listing, which could become the biggest IPO in history.

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The company is expected to trade under the ticker symbol “SPCX” and is accelerating its listing timeline, with plans to publicly file its prospectus as early as next week. Sources told Reuters that a roadshow for investors could begin on June 4, while the actual share sale may happen around June 11.

The revised schedule reportedly moves up SpaceX’s IPO plans by several weeks. Earlier timelines had pointed to a late June listing, around Musk’s birthday. Reuters reports also said the faster pace was partly driven by a quicker-than-expected review of SpaceX’s paperwork by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IPO is expected to become a defining moment for the global public markets, which have shown signs of recovery in 2026 after years of volatility triggered by tariff uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and slowing investor appetite for tech listings.

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Reuters had earlier reported that SpaceX was leaning toward Nasdaq in hopes of securing faster inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 index. The listing would also mark a major win for Nasdaq over rival New York Stock Exchange amid growing competition for marquee tech offerings.

SpaceX is reportedly targeting a raise of roughly $75 billion at a valuation of about $1.75 trillion. If achieved, the offering would surpass previous IPO records by a wide margin. The valuation is also significantly higher than the $1.25 trillion combined valuation assigned earlier this year when SpaceX merged with Musk’s AI startup xAI.

The offering is being led by major Wall Street banks including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, alongside several other firms handling institutional, retail and international distribution.

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