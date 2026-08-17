SpaceX is a popular stock, backed by some investing and corporate heavy hitters. The heaviest hitter of all, of course, is Elon Musk.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX holdings revealed. (Hint: It’s a lot.)
SummaryThe CEO controls 6.4 billion SpaceX shares, almost half of the stock outstanding.
SpaceX is a popular stock, backed by some investing and corporate heavy hitters. The heaviest hitter of all, of course, is Elon Musk.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More