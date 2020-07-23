Elon Musk’s SpaceX in Talks to Raise Funds at $44 Billion Valuation

Any new funding would follows a slew of earlier rounds. The most recent funding effort was for $500 million at a valuation of $36 billion, or $220 a share, according to a CNBC report in March.In a research report dated July 20, Morgan Stanley said the company ultimately could be worth as much as $175 billion. The bank said it remains “focused on the needs and sources of capital for SpaceX as a potential catalyst to increase the relevance of space for public investors."