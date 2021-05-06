Elon Musk's SpaceX nails the landing in fifth test of its Starship rocket

The Starship SN-15 prototype lifted off Wednesday from SpaceX’s seaside launch pad at about 5:24 p.m. local time in Boca Chica, Texas. The rocket flew to an altitude of about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) before a controlled descent, based on live video streamed by the company. The landing was marred only by a small fire at the bottom of the vehicle that was extinguished after a few minutes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}