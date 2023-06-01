Elon Musk’s SpaceX wins Pentagon deal for Starlink in Ukraine

Elon Musk’s SpaceX wins Pentagon deal for Starlink in Ukraine3 min read 01 Jun 2023, 10:07 PM IST
The Pentagon is buying Starlink satellite communications services from Elon Musk-owned SpaceX for use by the Ukraine military, likely under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative
The Pentagon is buying Starlink satellite communications terminals and services from billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX for use by the Ukraine military, the Defense Department said.
