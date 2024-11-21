Elon Musk’s startup xAI valued at $50 billion in new funding round
Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has told investors it raised $5 billion in a funding round valuing it at $50 billion—more than twice what it was valued at several months ago.
