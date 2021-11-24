Elon Musk’s tax bill on stock options fell along with Tesla’s share price

Mr. Musk’s tax for exercising his options is calculated on the difference between the price he has to pay to exercise the option, the so-called strike price, and the value of the shares when the option is exercised. The options that expire in August cost $6.24 to exercise and the difference between that and the actual share price is taxed as ordinary income. That is a 37% top tax rate plus 2.35% in Medicare taxes and likely more in California taxes because he lived and worked there during part of the time he held the options.