Elon Musk’s Tesla to open first India showroom in Mumbai on 15 July: All you need to know

Elon Musk led Tesla will open its first store in India on 15 July in Mumbai which will be called an ‘experience centre’, Reuters reported. In the last few months, the EV maker had ramped up hiring in India and was scouting for showroom locations in Delhi and Mumbai.
According to a Bloomberg report from last month, Tesla's first set of cars have arrived in India which will be Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs shipped from company's China factory,
(This is a developing story, come back here for more updates)
