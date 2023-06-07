Elon Musk’s Tesla to set up vendor base in India, initially focus on domestic vehicle assembly: Report1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Tesla is reportedly interested in establishing a manufacturing presence in India and has shown interest in the Indian government's proposal to assemble its cars domestically and establish a vendor base in the country.
Tesla has reportedly shown interest in the proposal put forth by the Indian government to not only assemble its cars domestically but also establish a vendor base in the country. The government has suggested that the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer led by Elon Musk will initially focus on domestic vehicle assembly and subsequently proceed with the establishment of a vendor base, according to a report by the Financial Express.
