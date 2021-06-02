Elon Musk’s tweet on viral song ‘Baby Shark’ sends this company's shares soaring

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Publishing Co., the second largest shareholder in the producer of the “Baby Shark" viral YouTube song, surged to its highest level in more than a month after Elon Musk tweeted about the kiddie pop jingle.

Musk tweeted during Asian trading hours Wednesday “Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans," with a video clip of the song attached. His tweet triggered another rally in the shares, again underscoring the influence the billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. commands on asset prices from crypto currencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin to equities including the so-called meme stocks.

Baby Shark (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo)" became a YouTube sensation in 2018. It has been viewed nearly 8.7 billion times and has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart on multiple weeks.

