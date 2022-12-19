Elon Musk’s Twitter poll shows users want him to step down
- After billionaire asks on social-media platform whether he should stay or go, 57.5% of respondents say he should go
A majority of Twitter users said Elon Musk should step down as chief of the company in a poll the billionaire pledged to follow, casting new uncertainty on the social-media platform after more than seven weeks of turmoil since he took it over.
More than 17 million users had voted by the time the poll on the platform closed after 6 a.m. ET, with 57.5% saying he should leave as head of the company he bought in October for $44 billion. Mr. Musk had said when he launched the Twitter poll on Sunday that he would abide by the results.
It isn’t clear who would take over leading Twitter Inc. if Mr. Musk steps aside, or what his role would be, given that he still owns the company. Most of the company’s prior leadership was either fired or left after he took over.
“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Mr. Musk tweeted Sunday.
The billionaire’s leadership at Twitter has been tumultuous and also weighed on sentiment toward his other businesses, particularly car maker Tesla. Shares in the automaker have fallen more than 57% this year, frustrating some retail investors who partly blame Mr. Musk’s focus on Twitter for the decline. Mr. Musk’s Twitter involvement also has dented Tesla’s brand image.
There have been questions since Mr. Musk first showed interest in buying Twitter how he would juggle running the company while also pursuing all his other endeavors.
Bill Nelson, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s administrator, this month said he had asked SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell if Twitter would divert from the rocket company’s mission. “She assured me that it would not be a distraction," Mr. Nelson said.
Mr. Musk said last month that he had too much work on his plate.
“I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time," he testified at a trial about his Tesla pay package last month. He also said he has been spending most of his time of late focusing on Twitter.
The outcome of the poll adds another disruption at the top of Twitter, which has suffered waves of leadership upheaval. Co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorseyhanded over running the company little over a year ago after a bruising battle with an activist investor. His successor, Parag Agrawal, lasted less than a year and was fired by Mr. Musk immediately after he took over the company in October. Mr. Musk also ousted several other top Twitter executives, and more have resigned since.
Mr. Musk has been the driving force at Twitter for nearly two dramatic months, with many advertisers having paused spending, resignations, and content-moderation actions that have been abrupt and controversial among many users. This past week has been another one full of twists. Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists, prompting criticism from some lawmakers and officials before Mr. Musk said Saturday that Twitter would begin reinstating the accounts.
Earlier Sunday, Twitter made another sudden change to its content-moderation rules, saying it would no longer allow “free promotion of certain social media platforms." That also fueled criticism and questions, including from Mr. Dorsey, who previously endorsed Mr. Musk’s takeover. “Doesn’t make sense," Mr. Dorsey tweeted Sunday.
Late Sunday, the tweets from @TwitterSupport and a note on the company’s website announcing the policy against promoting other social-media platforms appeared to have been deleted. Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment about the disappearance of the policy note on its website and the tweets.
Mr. Musk, who has said he intends to make the platform a bastion of free speech, appeared to acknowledge some concerns about the recent, abrupt content policy changes. “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again," he tweeted shortly before posting the poll about his leadership Sunday.
Mr. Musk has warned about Twitter’s financial condition, saying last month that the company had suffered “a massive drop in revenue" and was losing over $4 million a day. He later raised the possibility of bankruptcy.
Mr. Musk’s team this past week reached out for potential fresh investment for Twitter at the same price as the original $44 billion deal, a Twitter investor said.
Some Tesla shareholders have complained that Mr. Musk’s recent focus on Twitter is hurting the auto maker. This month he sold more than $3.5 billion of Tesla stock in his second round of sales since buying Twitter. It wasn’t clear what prompted Mr. Musk to sell additional Tesla stock, and the company didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Mr. Musk had previously tweeted, “At risk of stating obvious, beware of debt in turbulent macroeconomic conditions, especially when Fed keeps raising rates." Twitter, as part of the acquisition by Mr. Musk, took on around $13 billion in debt.
Mr. Musk has turned to Twitter polls several times recently.
Last month, Mr. Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump‘s Twitter account after polling users about whether the platform should do so. Nearly 52% of users voted in favor of reinstating Mr. Trump’s account. He has also polled users about other decisions around account suspensions.
It is unclear how much the poll results influence Mr. Musk’s decisions. Last year he asked on Twitter whether he should sell Tesla stock at a time when he had already committed to a share-sell program that wasn’t yet public.
