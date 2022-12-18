Elon Musk's Twitter removes device label from tweets2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 12:30 PM IST
In another such development, Elon Musk informed that Twitter has now removed the device label from tweets.
Twitter, the microblogging site has been going through numerous changes almost every day since Elon Musk completed the $44 billion deal and took over the social media platform in October this year. From $8 for blue tick, home page, to incorporating mute and block signals, billionaire Musk has vowed to shake up the company.