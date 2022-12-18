Twitter, the microblogging site has been going through numerous changes almost every day since Elon Musk completed the $44 billion deal and took over the social media platform in October this year. From $8 for blue tick, home page, to incorporating mute and block signals, billionaire Musk has vowed to shake up the company.

Musk himself keep internet users updated about changes made at Twitter. In another such development, he informed that Twitter has now removed the device label from tweets.

“Twitter has removed the ability to see which device a tweet comes from. (Twitter for iPhone, Twitter for Android)," a Twitter handle called ‘Pubity’ said in a post, which was later retweeted by Musk.

Earlier today, the new Twit chief, who suspended the accounts of more than a half-dozen prominent journalists and later restore them, said that Twitter will now be incorporating 'mute' and 'block' signals for Blue Verified.

He further stated that all actions of Twitter users will factor into a "NN model" (neural networks) for a tweet and the account tweeting, including positive actions.

Another thing that Musk announced yesterday was that Twitter will make it easier to see tweets from just "those you follow, as well as other tweet curations".

Last week, Musk resumed selling its Twitter Blue premium offering, which gives users a blue verification badge by their names, following a weeks-long pause because some subscribers were using the paid service to impersonate well-known accounts.

A user now needs to pay $8 a month to avail the Twitter blue service. The service provides a checkmark in a blue badge next to their profile pictures and will be able to edit tweets, among other perks.

Musk is also taking a subtle shot at Apple Inc. as part of Twitter Blue’s relaunch. The company will charge users $11 per month if they subscribe through the Twitter app for Apple’s iOS, an effort to recoup fees collected by Apple for in-app purchases.