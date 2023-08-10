Elon Musk’s X to auction Twitter signs and other items, bidding to start on 12 Sept: Report

Elon Musk’s X to auction Twitter signs and other items, bidding to start on 12 Sept: Report1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Just weeks after Twitter’s rebranding as ‘X’, Elon Musk is auctioning signs and other items from the company, according to a report by BBC.com.
“Among the 584 lots on offer are coffee tables, outsized bird cages, and oil paintings of images that went viral," said the report.
Tens of desks and chairs, a DJ booth, and musical instruments, are also listed for auction, said the report.
The minimum auction price for each lot is $25 (£19.70), the report said citing auction house Heritage Global Partners. The bidding will begin on 12 September and scheduled to end two days later.
Since the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, Musk has cut thousands of jobs to lower the company expenses.
One of the Twitter signs to be auctioned is still fixed on the company's headquarters on 10th Street in San Francisco.
“Bird is still mounted on side of the building. Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits," the BBC report said citing listings by X.
In July, an attempt by the company to remove a different Twitter sign was temporarily halted by authorities in San Francisco.
According to the report, the items on auction also include, two oil paintings of photographs that went viral on Twitter. The first is of Ellen Degeneres' star-studded selfie taken at the 2014 Academy Awards. The other is of the image that then-US President Barack Obama tweeted when he was re-elected in November 2012.
The auction will also feature a DJ booth.
Earlier this year also, hundreds of items from Twitter’s San Francisco HQ were put on auction. A statue of its famous bird logo attracted the highest bid, selling for $100,000.
In July, the social media platform dropped the blue bird logo from its branding and replaced it with a black and white X.