Elon Musk’s X to Close Operations in Brazil as Clash Over Content Escalates
Ginger Adams Otis , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 18 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
SummaryGovernment threats about how it moderates its platform left the company “no choice,” Musk says.
X Corp. said it is closing its Brazil operations after a clash over a judge’s order to remove certain content, escalating friction between Elon Musk and global governments about content regulation on his platform.
