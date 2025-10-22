Elon Musk says AI and robots will replace all jobs — ‘Working will be optional…’

Billionaire founder Elon Musk, responding to a social media post on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, said that artificial intelligence (AI) and robots will replace all the jobs in the world as humanity moves towards a work-by-choice option.

Elon Musk emphasised that when AI and robots replace the current job roles, then people will be working on an optional basis. Giving an example, the billionaire said that if people want to grow their own vegetables, they can do that instead of buying them from the stores in future.

“AI and robots will replace all jobs. Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables, instead of buying them from the store,” said Musk in his response to a social media post.

Why did Musk comment on jobs? Musk's response was on a social media post which shared a report on the E-commerce giant Amazon, which reportedly plans to replace thousands of workers with robots.

According to a New York Times report, the Jeff Bezos-led company plans to replace more than half a million jobs with robots. However, in an official response, Amazon disclosed that the documents cited by the news portal were incomplete and did not highlight the firm's full hiring strategy for the future.

Amazon reportedly plans to hire 2,50,000 staff members for the upcoming holiday season, as per the news report.

Will goods & services be free in future? In an interview with United States Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz, billionaire Elon Musk said that the goods and services available in the future of mankind will be almost free of cost.

Musk emphasised how people will have access to tens of billions of robots that will be made to help you with a service for ‘basically next to nothing.’

“Goods and services will become close to free. It's not as though people will be wanting in terms of goods and services. You have tens of billions of robots that will make you anything or provide any service you want for basically next to nothing,” said Musk in the interview.

Musk said that this move towards artificial intelligence and robots will, in turn, help humans have a higher standard of living, but the only concern for the people will be to acheive the emotion of fulfilment.

“It's not that people will have a lower standard of living, they'll actually have a much higher standard of living. The challenge will be fulfilment. How do you derive fulfilment and meaning in life?” Musk told Ted Cruz.

