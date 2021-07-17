Tesla CEO Elon Musk is of the opinion that the Earth is experiencing a "Population Collapse" and that humans need to procreate more to take life to Mars. Musk said that in a reply to a Twitter handle of Tesla's fan club - Tesla Owners of the East Bay - which shared a query related to the declining population.

Musk, who is a father of seven kids, said that he is trying to set a good example. "Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth," he added.





I’m trying to set a good example! Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth.



Mars has a great need for people, seeing as population is currently zero.



Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

Elon Musk further said that Mars is in need of humans, and the way to save humanity is to make it a multi-planetary species that lives both on the home planet, and Mars.

"Mars has a great need for people, seeing as population is currently zero. Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars!," he said.

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is developing Starship to launch cargo and people on missions to the moon and Mars.

The 50-year-old billionaire shared his concerns about the fertility rate report, and said that the civilisation may fade away slowly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.