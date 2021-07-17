Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk says Earth is seeing 'population collapse', wants people to procreate more

Elon Musk says Earth is seeing 'population collapse', wants people to procreate more

Elon Musk arrives at the justice center in Wilmington.
1 min read . 11:17 AM IST Livemint

Musk, who is a father of seven kids, said that he is trying to set a good example

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is of the opinion that the Earth is experiencing a "Population Collapse" and that humans need to procreate more to take life to Mars. Musk said that in a reply to a Twitter handle of Tesla's fan club - Tesla Owners of the East Bay - which shared a query related to the declining population.

Musk, who is a father of seven kids, said that he is trying to set a good example. "Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth," he added.

Elon Musk further said that Mars is in need of humans, and the way to save humanity is to make it a multi-planetary species that lives both on the home planet, and Mars.

"Mars has a great need for people, seeing as population is currently zero. Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars!," he said.

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is developing Starship to launch cargo and people on missions to the moon and Mars.

The 50-year-old billionaire shared his concerns about the fertility rate report, and said that the civilisation may fade away slowly.

