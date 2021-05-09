Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Elon Musk says he is first Saturday Night Live host with Asperger's syndrome

Elon Musk says he is first Saturday Night Live host with Asperger's syndrome

Premium
Elon Musk says he is first Saturday Night Live host with Asperger's syndrome
2 min read . 03:06 PM IST AFP

  • For the second time in a week, the world's second-richest person seemed to drive the value of the digital asset
  • Not long after its recent surge after Musk's Twitter endorsement, it was sent on a brief tailspin during his SNL performance

Elon Musk kicked off his "Saturday Night Live" debut by declaring himself to be the first person with Asperger's syndrome to host the US comedy sketch show.

Elon Musk kicked off his "Saturday Night Live" debut by declaring himself to be the first person with Asperger's syndrome to host the US comedy sketch show.

"Or at least, the first person to admit it," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Or at least, the first person to admit it," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In his opening monologue, the eccentric tech entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX offered an explanation for some of his past eyebrow-raising behavior.

"Look, I know I say or post strange things but that's just how my brain works. To anyone I've offended I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship," he said. "Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?"

Musk has previously drawn criticism for moves like publicly mocking the US Securities and Exchange Commission and calling a cave diver who rescued boys trapped in Thailand a "pedo guy".

But on SNL, the billionaire took swipes at his own expense. He joked about his tweets, his son's unusual name -- X Æ A-12 -- and that time he smoked weed on Joe Rogan's podcast.

And of course, as a big booster of cryptocurrencies, he once again enumerated the benefits of dogecoin.

Pressed on what exactly dogecoin is, Musk called the cryptocurrency -- which now has a market value of around $72 billion -- "an unstoppable vehicle that's going to take over the world".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

But then he agreed that actually "it's a hustle".

For the second time in a week, the world's second-richest person seemed to drive the value of the digital asset. Not long after its recent surge after Musk's Twitter endorsement, it was sent on a brief tailspin during his SNL performance.

It dropped to as low as 49 cents during the broadcast after a pre-show high of about 74 cents, according to CoinDesk.

During the show, cast members wondered aloud why exactly the tech billionaire would want to join their set.

With a segment of a Chinese rocket re-entering Earth's atmosphere around the time of the live broadcast, they concluded that the spaceman "needed an alibi."

vmt/lb/mtp

TESLA MOTORS

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!