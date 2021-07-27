Elon Musk says he may skip future Tesla earnings calls

Over the years Musk himself has been a central feature of the calls. For example, on a call in April last year, he went on a profane rant and accused authorities of “fascist" orders. On a call in 2018, Musk said the line of questioning from Wall Street analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Sanford C. Bernstein was “Boring, bonehead" questions. “We’re going to YouTube. These questions are so dry. They’re killing me," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}