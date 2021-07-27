Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Elon Musk says he may skip future Tesla earnings calls

Elon Musk says he may skip future Tesla earnings calls

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk
1 min read . 06:21 AM IST Bloomberg

  • 'Obviously I’ll do the annual shareholder meeting, but I think that going forward I will most likely not be on earnings calls unless there’s something really important that I need to say,' Elon Musk said
  • Over the years Musk himself has been a central feature of the calls. For example, on a call in April last year, he went on a profane rant and accused authorities of 'fascist' order

Elon Musk dropped a bit of a bomb on Tesla Inc.’s earnings call: He won’t necessarily be doing the quarterly calls going forward.

“I will no longer default to doing earnings call," Tesla’s chief executive officer said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call Monday. “Obviously I’ll do the annual shareholder meeting, but I think that going forward I will most likely not be on earnings calls unless there’s something really important that I need to say." 

Answering a question on whether he’d do interviews with YouTubers, Musk argued that there’s only so much time in the day and if he’s doing interviews, he can’t be doing “other work."

Over the years Musk himself has been a central feature of the calls. For example, on a call in April last year, he went on a profane rant and accused authorities of “fascist" orders. On a call in 2018, Musk said the line of questioning from Wall Street analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Sanford C. Bernstein was “Boring, bonehead" questions. “We’re going to YouTube. These questions are so dry. They’re killing me," he said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

