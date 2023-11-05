Elon Musk Says His New AI Bot ‘Grok’ Will Have Sarcasm and Access to X Information
Musk’s posts offered some of the first concrete indications of plans for xAI, the startup he unveiled in July with the mission, as stated on its website, to “understand the true nature of the universe.”
Elon Musk gave a glimpse of his artificial-intelligence startup’s first product: a bot named Grok whose sense of humor he demonstrated with jokes about Sam Bankman-Fried and how to make cocaine.
