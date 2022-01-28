Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk says Joe Biden treats Americans 'like fools' after president meets GM, Ford execs

Elon Musk says Joe Biden treats Americans 'like fools' after president meets GM, Ford execs

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China 
1 min read . 11:57 AM IST Livemint

Tesla CEO, Musk, apparently was miffed after the US President excluded the name of the electric vehicle manufacturer in a Twitter post

American billionaire Elon Musk slammed US President Joe Biden after the latter left out the name of Tesla in a post that talked about the future of electric vehicles in America.

Tesla CEO, Musk, apparently was miffed after the US President excluded the name of the electric vehicle manufacturer in a Twitter post where he said, "Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before."

Replying to Biden's Twitter post on the future electric vehicles in America, Musk wrote the name of "Tesla" in all caps. In another tweet, he said, "Biden is a damp Socks puppet in human form."

Musk also said that "Biden is treating the American public like fools".

He made these remarks after the US President met with executives from rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor earlier this week.

The swipe comes after Biden invited CEOso of General Motors and Ford to the White House along with other business leaders to discuss his administration's Build Back Better legislation.

Interestingly, Biden invited executives from these companies last year when signed an executive order with the goal of making all vehicles sold in the US electric by 2030.

However, Musk, who is critical of the Biden administration, was omitted from the list.

Back in September, Tesla CEO had said that Biden administration of being "a little biased" and "seems to be" controlled by unions, Fox News reported.

