1 min read.Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 10:38 AM ISTLivemint
‘SpaceX is starting a program to take carbon dioxide out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested. Will also be important for Mars,’ Musk tweeted
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a recent tweet that SpaceX is starting a program to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and convert it into rocket fuel. “SpaceX is starting a program to take carbon dioxide out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested. Will also be important for Mars," Musk tweeted.
He further added that this will be important for Mars.
NASA will award SpaceX three additional Crew Dragon flights to the International Space Station to keep its crew rotations intact as the agency continues to work with Boeing Co. to address glitches keeping that company’s Starliner vehicle from ferrying astronauts. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration awarded Boeing and SpaceX six flights each to carry crew to and from the station after their respective vehicles gain certification, Bloomberg reported
