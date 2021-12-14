Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk says SpaceX starting program to take carbon dioxide out of atmosphere

Elon Musk says SpaceX starting program to take carbon dioxide out of atmosphere

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Livemint

‘SpaceX is starting a program to take carbon dioxide out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested. Will also be important for Mars,’ Musk tweeted

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a recent tweet that SpaceX is starting a program to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and convert it into rocket fuel. “SpaceX is starting a program to take carbon dioxide out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested. Will also be important for Mars," Musk tweeted.

He further added that this will be important for Mars. 

The tweet by the SpaceX CEO invites people to participate in the program.

NASA will award SpaceX three additional Crew Dragon flights to the International Space Station to keep its crew rotations intact as the agency continues to work with Boeing Co. to address glitches keeping that company’s Starliner vehicle from ferrying astronauts. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration awarded Boeing and SpaceX six flights each to carry crew to and from the station after their respective vehicles gain certification, Bloomberg reported

Elon Musk, the founder of rocket company SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, on Monday, has been named Time's 'Person of The Year 2021'.

Previously the title was held by US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the magazine and media brand's editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal, in his editor's letter spoke about the decision of selecting Musk, the richest man in the world.

