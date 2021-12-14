Elon Musk says SpaceX starting program to take carbon dioxide out of atmosphere

‘SpaceX is starting a program to take carbon dioxide out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested. Will also be important for Mars,’ Musk tweeted

