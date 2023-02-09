‘The future is bright’: Tesla to unveil ‘Master Plan 3’ on March 1 says Elon Musk
According to an update shared by the billionaire businessman, Tesla will present Master Plan 3 on March 1 when the company holds its first investor day.
As Tesla basks in its record-setting sales for the past year (in California), CEO Elon Musk has revealed fresh plans for the future. According to an update shared by the billionaire businessman, Tesla will present Master Plan 3 on March 1 when the company holds its first investor day.
