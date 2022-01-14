Elon Musk says Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, crypto surges1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2022, 01:01 PM IST
Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.
Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website.
Musk had tweeted in December saying Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.
Dogecoin surged nearly 20% at $0.202 after Musk's tweet.
