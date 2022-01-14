Elon Musk says Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, crypto surges

Elon Musk says Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, crypto surges1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
Musk had tweeted in December saying Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Musk had tweeted in December saying Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.
Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.
Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.
Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website.
Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website.
Musk had tweeted in December saying Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.
Dogecoin surged nearly 20% at $0.202 after Musk's tweet.
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!