Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that Model S Plaid will "probably" be coming to China around March.

In September last year, Tesla introduced a new Model S Plaid, a 520-mile range sedan that can reach top speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 km per hour), with deliveries starting in 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

