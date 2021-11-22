Elon Musk says Tesla's Model S Plaid may come to China around March1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2021, 01:24 PM IST
In September last year, Tesla introduced a new Model S Plaid
In September last year, Tesla introduced a new Model S Plaid
|
Listen to this article
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that Model S Plaid will "probably" be coming to China around March.
In September last year, Tesla introduced a new Model S Plaid, a 520-mile range sedan that can reach top speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 km per hour), with deliveries starting in 2021.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!