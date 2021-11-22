Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Elon Musk says Tesla's Model S Plaid may come to China around March

Elon Musk says Tesla's Model S Plaid may come to China around March

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
1 min read . 01:24 PM IST Vishal Vivek, Reuters

In September last year, Tesla introduced a new Model S Plaid

 Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that Model S Plaid will "probably" be coming to China around March.

In September last year, Tesla introduced a new Model S Plaid, a 520-mile range sedan that can reach top speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 km per hour), with deliveries starting in 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

