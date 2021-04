Tesla sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to prove the cryptocurrency’s liquidity as an alternative to holding cash on the balance sheet, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet reply.

Musk added that he has not sold any of his personal Bitcoin.

No, you do not. I have not sold any of my Bitcoin. Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021





He was responding to a separate tweet from Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy who claimed that Musk bought Bitcoin, pumped it and then dumped it to make a fortune.





