Elon Musk says Tesla sold Bitcoin to prove liquidity as cash alternative

Tesla sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to prove the cryptocurrency’s liquidity as an alternative to holding cash on the balance sheet, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet reply.
Tesla sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to prove the cryptocurrency’s liquidity as an alternative to holding cash on the balance sheet, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet reply.
Musk added that he has not sold any of his personal Bitcoin.
Musk added that he has not sold any of his personal Bitcoin.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
He was responding to a separate tweet from Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy who claimed that Musk bought Bitcoin, pumped it and then dumped it to make a fortune.