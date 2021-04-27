Elon Musk says Tesla sold Bitcoin to prove liquidity as cash alternative

Tesla sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to prove the cryptocurrency’s liquidity as an alternative to holding cash on the balance sheet, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet reply.

He was responding to a separate tweet from Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy who claimed that Musk bought Bitcoin, pumped it and then dumped it to make a fortune.