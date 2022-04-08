Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday that the company will build a dedicated robotaxi, saying it will look quite futuristic, without giving much details.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of his Gigafactory in Texas for the first time. He also said Tesla will start building the Cybertruck pickup at its new factory near Austin, Texas, next year.

Elon Musk, who was added to Twitter Inc.’s board after accumulating a stake in the social network, will join Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal at a company all-hands meeting next week to address employee questions.

Agrawal will host Musk at the Q&A session to help ease internal concerns about the impact the billionaire will have on the company’s internal culture and policies, according to the Washington Post, which earlier reported the meeting. A Twitter spokesman confirmed the company’s plans.

On April 4, Musk, 50, disclosed that he’d taken a more than 9% stake in Twitter. The following day, Twitter said Musk was joining its board, and Musk filed a new form with the US Securities and Exchange Commission classifying himself as an active investor. He had earlier submitted the form reserved for passive shareholders.

Musk, CEO of automaker Tesla Inc., is the world’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s also one of the biggest personalities on Twitter and has regularly stirred controversy on the platform. He is currently seeking to exit a 2018 deal with the SEC that put controls in place related to his tweeting about Tesla.

Musk said he looked forward to soon making "significant improvements to Twitter."

The Tesla chief began polling his followers on whether to add an "edit" button the service, a long-discussed tweak.

But Musk is a break-the-mold figure in American business. On Thursday, he tweeted a photo of himself smoking marijuana on a Joe Rogan podcast in 2018, with the caption, "Twitter's next board meeting is gonna be lit."

