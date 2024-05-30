Elon Musk ‘secretly acquired’ Twitter stock before buying company, Morgan Stanley ‘hid’ detail, says shareholder lawsuit
Elon Musk is accused of acquiring a multibillion-dollar stake in Twitter secretly with the help of a Morgan Stanley banker, leading to a lawsuit alleging market manipulation and delayed disclosure of ownership.
Elon Musk, who secretly acquired a major stake in Twitter Inc. in early 2022 before eventually buying it, allegedly did so with the help of a Morgan Stanley banker who advised the billionaire on how to avoid alerting the broader market, according to a shareholder lawsuit.