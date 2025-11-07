Elon Musk secures record $1 trillion Tesla pay package, largest ever for a CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk secured a record $1 trillion Tesla pay package after Tesla Inc. shareholders on Thursday, November 6, approved it, marking the largest payout ever granted to a corporate leader, according to AFP. The vote result was revealed at the event held in the company’s Austin factory.

The pay package, which was designed to secure Musk’s ongoing commitment to Tesla as the company advances its work in artificial intelligence and robotics, received over 75 percent support from shareholders, according to a Tesla official at the company’s annual meeting.

The compensation plan also focuses to keep Musk at Tesla for a minimum of seven and a half years. It would increase Musk’s Tesla ownership from roughly 12 percent when the plan was announced in September to possibly more than 25 percent.

Musk stated, “I'd like to just give a heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the shareholder votes. I super-appreciate it.” He characterised Tesla’s growth potential as virtually limitless, stating in July that it “will be the most valuable company in the world by far” if it achieves its goals in autonomous driving and AI, the report noted.

However, he also suggested he might step away from Tesla or reduce his involvement unless his ownership stake is increased enough to secure the level of control he wants over the company’s direction.

Tesla Chair Robin Denholm, in urging shareholders to support the proposal, emphasised that retaining Musk is crucial to the company’s future, cautioning that the stock could drop significantly if he were to leave.

Also Read | The hurdles Elon Musk must clear to unlock $1 trillion in Tesla pay

The board has dismissed criticism that the billionaire’s association with divisive political figures has hurt sales.

Tesla shareholders have historically backed Musk in votes concerning his compensation, including a 2018 package worth around $55.8 billion that has repeatedly been halted by a Delaware court due to shareholder lawsuits.

After the most recent Delaware ruling, Denholm and Tesla’s board revisited the issue, first approving an “interim” compensation package valued at about $29 billion in August, then introducing a larger plan in September.

Activist group Tesla Takedown protests However, the activist group Tesla Takedown condemned the outcome, pointing to the company’s recent decline in vehicle sales.

The group, which voiced the opposition to the plan on Wednesday in downtown Austin mentioned, “Elon Musk just got one trillion dollars for failure. Sales are down, safety risks are up and his politics are driving customers away. This isn't leadership -- it's the world's most expensive participation trophy.”

Also Read | Maharashtra becomes first state to team up with Elon Musk's Starlink

Meanwhile, Musk, whose net worth exceeds $500 billion, remains the world’s richest individual, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings. To earn the full compensation package, he must achieve 12 milestones tied to Tesla’s market capitalisation. The first portion becomes available once Tesla’s valuation reaches $2 trillion, up from its current $1.5 trillion. The report noted that the plan also includes several performance targets related to operating profit and product output, including the goal of delivering 20 million Tesla vehicles.