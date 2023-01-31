Elon Musk seeks to end lawsuit over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake
Elon Musk asked a US judge to end a lawsuit that claimed loss of Twitter shareholders due to the delayed disclosure of shares by Elon Musk
Elon Musk asked a U.S. judge to throw out a lawsuit claiming that his delayed disclosure of a large stake in Twitter Inc defrauded shareholders who sold Twitter stock at artificially low prices because they were kept in the dark.
