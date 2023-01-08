Elon Musk seeks to move trial over Tesla tweets, saying San Francisco jurors are biased

Mr. Musk tweeted in 2018, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." The deal that would have been valued at $72 billion at the time never materialized. Investors sued Tesla and Mr. Musk, claiming his tweets were false and cost them billions by spurring swings in Tesla’s stock price. In court filings, Mr. Musk has maintained that his tweets were accurate and that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund had agreed to support his attempt to take Tesla private. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, who is overseeing the case, last year ruled that Mr. Musk’s tweets about taking the company private were false and misleading.