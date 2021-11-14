Elon Musk sells additional Tesla stock worth more than $1.2 billion

This week’s sales by Mr. Musk rank among the largest-ever by a chief executive over a few days, according to research firm Equilar Inc. Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos earlier this year—before relinquishing his CEO title—sold 2 million shares in his company over little more than a week for proceeds of roughly $6.6 billion, according to Equilar.

